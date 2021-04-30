Sukhbir Badal, activists of SAD student wing booked for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Several activists of the Students Organization of India, a student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday had held a gathering at the residence of Badal in Muktsar.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with several other activists of the party's student wing have been booked for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines by holding a gathering at Punjab's Muktsar district, police said on Thursday.

Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar, who was newly appointed as president of SOI, along with other activists of the outfit went to meet Badal. The SAD chief even addressed the gathering of more than 100 people.

Police registered a case against four people by name, including Sukhbir Badal and Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar, and 100-150 unidentified ones under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said SHO of Lambi police station Chander Shekhar. The Punjab government has imposed a ban on all social, political and cultural gatherings in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 infection in the state.