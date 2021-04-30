Other States

Sukhbir Badal, activists of SAD student wing booked for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Sukhbir Singh Badal. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with several other activists of the party's student wing have been booked for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines by holding a gathering at Punjab's Muktsar district, police said on Thursday.

Several activists of the Students Organization of India, a student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday had held a gathering at the residence of Badal in Muktsar.

Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar, who was newly appointed as president of SOI, along with other activists of the outfit went to meet Badal. The SAD chief even addressed the gathering of more than 100 people.

Police registered a case against four people by name, including Sukhbir Badal and Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar, and 100-150 unidentified ones under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said SHO of Lambi police station Chander Shekhar. The Punjab government has imposed a ban on all social, political and cultural gatherings in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 infection in the state.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 12:23:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sukhbir-badal-activists-of-sad-student-wing-booked-for-flouting-covid-19-guidelines/article34444607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY