Suicide by Dhule farmer: Probe panel recommends FIR against three

A one-member committee of ex-district judge Shyam Darne formed by the State government to probe allegations of inadequate compensation to a farmer from Dhule, Dharma Patil who committed suicide outside Mantralaya in January 2018, has found irregularities on the part of the then local land acquisition official, local tehsil officer and local mediator.

Patil, 84, was seeking compensation equal to that of his neighbour after their lands were acquired for the power project in Vikharan village of Dhule district. Pune-based lawyer Asim Sarode, along with others, had approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) over the Patil’s death.

The Darne committee report submitted to the SHRC has recommended filing of FIR against the then land acquisition officer Pratibha Sapkale, the then tehsildar Rohidas Khairnar and mediator Dattatreya Desale for ‘fabrication of false documents and cheating the government land acquiring body’. It has also recommended disciplinary proceedings against the government officials.

Pointing out delays and irregularities from the level of land acquisition officer to the Collector’s office, the report said, “He was feeling aggrieved only because he got less compensation, Rs four lakh, whereas the adjoining land owners got huge compensation little less than 2 crore.” It said that cases need to be filed against the above mentioned individuals, “so that police can find out after investigation in how many cases such huge amount was granted by the land acquisition officers and Desale as an agent earned huge amount cheating the government”.

The report however termed the suicide of Dharma Patil as a “mystery”, since he was neither mentally disturbed nor was there any reason for him to come prepared to Mantralaya with poison.

“Dharma Patil had constantly raised objections regarding less compensation granted to him and he also had filed complaints with the Dhule district collectorate, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Power and Tourism ministry. But unfortunately nobody gave him proper response. It made him nervous and mentally stressed. All these circumstances compelled Dharma Patil to end his life by consuming poison in Mantralaya premises,” said Mr. Sarode.

“His family members were detained by the police when CM was to visit Dhule on his Mahajanadesh Yatra. This is another violation of human rights,” he said, adding that despite directions from the SHRC, the Power ministry has not even bothered to submit its reply. The next hearing of the case is on November 5.