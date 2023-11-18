HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s 56-foot-long sand art to wish Team India for World Cup final

The maestro of sand art has created a colossal 56-foot-long World Cup Trophy at Puri beach, with a message ‘Good Luck Team India’

November 18, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Sudarsan Pattnaik makes sand art and wishes Team India for Cricket World Cup final which will happen on November 19, 2023.

Sudarsan Pattnaik makes sand art and wishes Team India for Cricket World Cup final which will happen on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

With less than a day remaining before the pinnacle clash of the Cricket World Cup 2023, an avalanche of well-wishes from all corners inundates Team India. Joining the chorus, Sudarsan Pattnaik, the maestro of sand art known for crafting stunning arts for every grand occasion on both the Indian and global stage, produced a masterpiece.

This time, he has created a colossal 56-foot-long World Cup Trophy at Puri beach, with a message ‘Good Luck Team India’. The final of ICC cricket World Cup will be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Mr. Pattnaik came up with a sandy spectacle of World Cup trophy using around 500 steel bowls and 300 cricket balls. This art is about 56 feet long. Students of his sand art institute joined him to complete this sculpture that took about six hours to complete.

“This is our way of wishing Team India for the summit clash,” he said.

Mr. Pattnaik has so far participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world. He does not miss opportunities to spread awareness message through his sand arts, themes of which are often based on Stop Terrorism, Global Warming, COVID 19, HIV/AIDS, Save Environment and Beat Plastic Pollution.

Related Topics

Orissa / cricket / World Cup / ICC World Cup

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.