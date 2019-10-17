Submit report on ‘irregularities’ in Swachh Survekshan within 15 days, Centre tells Madhya Pradesh govt.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to submit a "detailed report" within 15 days on alleged irregularities in the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ 2019.

The ‘Swachh Survekshan’ is touted as the world’s largest cleanliness survey.

On October 7, J.C. Upreti, the Under Secretary to the Government of India, wrote to the Principal Secretary, State Urban Development and Environment Department, to “provide a detailed report regarding the allegations in the enclosed complaint within 15 days, as the complainant had filed an RTI [Right to Information application] in this regard”.

Gwalior resident Sandeep Sharma has made “allegations against the workings of ULBs [urban local bodies] in Madhya Pradesh and some private companies that organised Swachh Survekshan, Garbage Free cities rating and ODF++ [open defecation-free] certification”.

The Ministry had also asked the Quality Council of India and two private third-party assessors to submit reports “on the points related to them within 15 days”.

The complaint was originally filed with the Prime Minister’s Office on September 6, and forwarded to the Ministry on September 16.

The Ministry then directed officials concerned with the Swachh Survekshan to conduct an inquiry at the earliest and submit a report.

A ULB can secure an ODF++ tag if not a single person defecates/urinates in the open, all public toilets are functional and faecal sludge and sewage is treated there. The Quality Council of India certifies self-declarations.

As for the private assessors, while one conducted the survey, the other rated cities based on their garbage management across the country.