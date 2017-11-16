Submit files on chopper deal, says SC

The Raman Singh government came under the Supreme Court lens on Thursday in regard to the purchase of an AgustaWestland chopper in 2007 for VIP use.

A Bench led by Justice A.K. Goel ordered the Chhattisgarh government to produce the original files and documents concerning the deal within a week.

The court suspects that the State government went ahead with the deal, ignoring the advice of the Chief Secretary to look beyond the U.K.-based AugustaWestland and explore other companies for a cheaper deal.

“Was this an informed decision? Was the secretary’s advice ignored or overridden,” the court asked.

Seeks affidavit

The Chhattisgarh government was asked to file an affidavit in court, stating on oath the reasons for ignoring the secretary’s advice.

The court said it wanted to peruse the documents and make sure there was no fraud involved.

The order came on a petition filed by Swaraj Abhiyan alleging that a commission of $1.57 million was paid in connection with the deal.

The petition also alleged that despite talks of a transparent tender process for the chopper purchase, the tender was tailored to suit only AgustaWestland. It sought a special investigation team to probe the purchase and allegations of bribery.