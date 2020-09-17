Subcommittee for disinvestment formed

CHANDIGARH

17 September 2020 23:52 IST

Punjab govt. nod for stake sale in PACL

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of an empowered Cabinet sub-committee on disinvestment to finalise the modalities for strategic disinvestment of 33.49% equity shareholding of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (PACL), held by the State government through Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC).

The Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also decided to accord priority for providing tap connections in the remaining 17.59 lakh households of the State from the tied grants for water under the 15th Finance Commission to meet its 2022 target of 100% piped water connectivity.

The Cabinet also decided to reduce the requirement of constructed area from 50,000 sq. mt. to 30,000 sq. mt. for multi-domain university, and from 20,000 sq. mt. to 15,000 sq. mt. for single-domain university.

“It has been decided to accordingly amend the Punjab Private University Policy-2010, ” said a govt. statement.