Sub-inspector gets life term in lawyer's murder

ADVERTISEMENT

A court in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh sentenced a police sub-inspector (SI) named Shailendra Singh to life imprisonment in a murder case of a lawyer, Nabi Ahmed, inside the premises of the Allahabad district court in 2015. The convict, who was sacked from service, has been lodged at the Rae Bareli prison.

On March 11, 2015, Mr. Singh, who was in-charge of Naribari police outpost, had gone to the Allahabad district court in a matter when he had an altercation with the deceased after which the sub-inspector took out his service revolver and opened fire on the lawyer. The lawyer, Nabi Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. The deceased’s father registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Colnelganj police station in the city.

The killing sparked wide scale outrage with hundreds of lawyers blocking the traffic at the busy Kanpur-Allahabad Highway and also ransacked the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Allahabad. The State government had to rope in additional forces from the adjoining districts to control the situation. The Allahabad High Court transferred the trial of the case to Rae Bareli.