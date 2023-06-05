HamberMenu
Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Revenue officials booked for giving incorrect information under RTI

SDM and Revenue officials booked for violating RTI Act by providing incorrect information

June 05, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Ballia

PTI

An F.I.R. has been registered against a Sub-Divisional Magistrate and two other officials for allegedly providing incorrect information under the Right To Information Act (RTI), the Police said on June 5. Acting on a complaint by Parshuram Rai of Kothia village of Narhi Police station area, a case was registered against SDM Sadanand Saroj, Revenue officials Ranjit Singh and Tara Rakesh Anand posted in Rasda on June 4.

Also read: Information Commissioner warns of stringent action against delay in responding to RTI queries

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Pandey said the case was registered on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

Mr. Rai, in his complaint, alleged that he had sought information on six points from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sadar on March 9, 2022. The SDM however, gave misleading information to the complainant in violation of the Right To Information (RTI) Act, leading to fraud and forgery.

