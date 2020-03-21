1,166 people with travel history quarantined in Kashmir

Around 685 people, especially students, arriving at the Srinagar airport from abroad were quarantined as the lockdown completed the third consecutive day in Kashmir on Saturday.

At least 1,166 persons, who arrived in Srinagar from abroad during the last three days, have been shifted to 20 quarantine facilities in the city.

The administration has requisitioned 65 well-equipped hotels and government accommodations to be used as quarantine facilities.

“While 685 persons arrived in Srinagar on Saturday, 481 persons arrived during the previous two days,” Mr. Choudhary said.

Chaos at Srinagar airport

The screening of these people, mainly students, resulted in a chaotic situation at the airport. “The whole process of identification and stopping these students for hours together is only increasing their vulnerability. Then they are huddled together in one room,” said a parent, whose daughter arrived from Bangladesh.

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary identified a number of premises of local hotels, varsities and colleges as isolation centres, where medical staff will be posted round the clock.

“Officers were instructed to ensure provision of all requisite facilities ranging from daily sanitisation and food,” said Dr. Choudhary.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole warned against hiding travel history. “Scores of people hide foreign travel history and to investigate it, the Divisional Administration has approached immigration bureaus. As per the National Disaster Act, a district Magistrate has full powers to arrest such people who are hiding their travel history,” he said.

No traffic was allowed and most markets remained shut as per the government order on Saturday.

4 students, who fled isolation centre in Aligarh, traced

The J&K administration traced four students, who fled the isolation centre of the Aligarh Muslim University, two days ago.

An official said three students were traced in north Kashmir and one in south Kashmir. “All four scholars, who have travel history of the virus-hit countries, have been kept in quarantine,” the official said.

According to the Dean of Students Welfare, Aligarh Muslim University, these scholars had visited the UAE.

Waqf board suspends congregational prayers

The J&K Waqf Board on Saturday announced suspension of congregational prayers in shrines and mosques affiliated with it “as a preventive measure”.

The chief executive of the J&K Waqf Board also decided against the display of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammed on the upcoming occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj on Monday.

“In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, it is hereby ordered to suspend the regular prayers in shrines and mosques,” read the order.

Jammu & Kashmir has detected four cases of COVID-19 so far.