Students will continue protests, says AMUSU

Students would continue civil resistance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act when the campus resumes academic activity, a statement issued by Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (2018-19) said. The statement came after the AMU administration extended the winter vacations.

The AMUSU appreciated the people for mounting a massive resistance to the CAA and condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for using excessive force against civilians.

‘CM Yogi should go’

“After killing 20 innocent protesters, jailing over 6,000 people, and damaging public property, (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath has no right to continue in office,” said the statement.

M. Salman Imtiaz, AMUSU president (2018-19), has also petitioned the Allahabad High Court challenging the forceful entry of police into the university campus and unleashing of violence on innocent and unarmed students with tear-gas shells, stun grenades, chilli-based explosives, rubber bullets.

The court has reserved its order for January 7.

Mr. Imtiaz described the letter written by Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to students as a gross misrepresentation of facts and an attempt to hide the administrative failures.

Administration flayed

“The AMU administration, which was aware of the ongoing peaceful protests but chose to be partners in crime with the U.P. police and permitted them to invade the campus despite their horrible record against minorities, played an ugly role on the night of December 15,” he said.

“The VC preferred to sit in his office and did not even bother to call deans or professors of the university to engage with protesters,” he added.