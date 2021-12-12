Students to be taught Bhagavad Gita in Haryana schools: CM Manohar Lal

Students across Haryana will recite “shloks” (sacred verses) the Bhagavad Gita from the next academic session and study it in schools, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, speaking at the ongoing ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

Speaking at the sixth symposium of the ongoing two-week festival, books related to the Bhagavad Gita would be taught in Classes 5 and 6, said Mr. Lal.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

Later, Mr. Lal’s announcement on teaching the Gita in schools was also shared in a tweet from the official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office.

During the ongoing festival from December 2-19, an arts and crafts fair is also being organised. Apart from this, the main programme is being held from December 9-14, and a district-level ‘Gita Jayanti’ programme organised from December 12-14.