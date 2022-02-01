Students take to streets, seek cancellation of offline exams

Maharashtra Police looking for YouTuber who ‘provoked’ them

Several groups of youngsters, a majority of them students of Class 10 and 12, hit the streets across Maharashtra on Monday in a surprise protest demanding online Board exams.

In Mumbai, police had to use force in Dharavi — also the constituency of the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad — to disperse the crowd. While the Opposition alleged lathicharge on students, the authorities have denied the claim. The police is also investigating reports of a YouTuber, known as Hindustani Bhau, for allegedly inflammatory comments and provoking the students.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, “This seem to be created purposely as a part of conspiracy. We will investigate the incident.”

The State education department has announced offline exams for Class 10 and 12. Last week, a proposal to postpone the exams by a month was reportedly mooted, creating some confusion. Ms. Gaikwad and Minister of State Bachchu Kadu, have maintained that offline exams will be held as per the timetable. Several comments in the media too have given rise to confusion.

On Monday, students took to the streets in groups demanding online exams. Police and local authorities were taken by surprise at the protests which took place in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Osmanabad and other parts of the State in violation of COVID-19 protocols. In Mumbai, the police initially asked students to follow procedure of registering protest and those who refused to budge were removed forcefully.

‘No representation’

Ms. Gaikwad said that the department has received no representation demanding cancellation of offline exams. “Still, we will consult with experts and a final call will be taken,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone V, Pranay Ashok, said police was probing the role of provocative videos by one Vikas Phatak also known as Hindustani Bhau, who is a former contestant of TV show Big Boss.

Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar said lathicharge on students is a condemnable act of the government.