Students stage sit-in protests in Manipur

As a part of the continuing agitation in the wake of the death of a female student who was found “hanging” in a hostel in Imphal on July 18, men and women staged sit-in at several places. Police say that there was no untoward incident.

Students’ organisations are demanding arrest of the principal Mrs Landhoni and other senior officials of Standard Robarth School, Imphal for police interrogation. The student Babysana Ningthoujam was a resident of the girl hostel of this private school.

