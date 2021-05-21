Students shoot 8 dogs in Nagaland, probe sought

GUWAHATI:

21 May 2021 12:07 IST

The canines were killed allegedly because their owners failed to vaccinate them

The police in Nagaland’s Mon district have been asked to investigate the killing of eight dogs by members of a students’ union allegedly because their owners had failed to vaccinate them.

The students’ union of Nokzang village had written a notice on May 8 warning “action” against canine pets that were not vaccinated during a drive on May 1.

The union directed all the dog owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies before May 15. But the notice was reportedly circulated on May 16, a day before members of the union shot the eight “infected” dogs for attacking livestock.

Advertising

Advertising

Mon’s Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K. said the police have been advised to file a first information report and examine the incident.

Villagers said the members of the local students’ union did not stop at just shooting the dogs. They also extracted a fine of ₹500 each from the eight families that owned them for disobeying its directive.

The union claimed the dogs were also a threat to the children of the village that has no proper road connectivity and is far from the nearest hospital.