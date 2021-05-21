Students shoot 8 dogs in Nagaland, probe sought

The police in Nagaland’s Mon district have been asked to investigate the killing of eight dogs by members of a students’ union allegedly because their owners had failed to vaccinate them.
The students’ union of Nokzang village had written a notice on May 8 warning “action” against canine pets that were not vaccinated during a drive on May 1.
The union directed all the dog owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies before May 15. But the notice was reportedly circulated on May 16, a day before members of the union shot the eight “infected” dogs for attacking livestock.
Mon’s Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K. said the police have been advised to file a first information report and examine the incident.
Villagers said the members of the local students’ union did not stop at just shooting the dogs. They also extracted a fine of ₹500 each from the eight families that owned them for disobeying its directive.
The union claimed the dogs were also a threat to the children of the village that has no proper road connectivity and is far from the nearest hospital.