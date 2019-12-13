Other States

Students protest against CAB in Arunachal

People stand next to vehicles that were set ablaze by demonstrators during a protest on Thursday, after India's parliament passed a Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Guwahati, December 13, 2019.

People stand next to vehicles that were set ablaze by demonstrators during a protest on Thursday, after India's parliament passed a Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Guwahati, December 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Hundreds of students from Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar marched towards Governor's House about 28 kilometres south of the campus protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The students started their march around 9 a.m.

They were joined by another team of protesters from North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) and thousands of ordinary people, student participants said.

"Tripura and Assam burning, we should show our solidarity because there is an attempt to.mute their voice we are voicing for them and for us," a student leader of NERIST said addressing the rally.

"These anti-indigenous people acts by BJP is what makes us question if we are safe, if our states are safe...so protest will go on till our voices are heard," he added.

Other students' unions also took part in the protest.

The students also expressed concern about Inner Line Permit. "If article 370 can be removed in Kashmir, ILP is nothing," a student leader said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
universities and colleges
laws
citizens initiative and recall
Arunachal Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 5:10:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/students-protested-against-cab-in-arunachal/article30297425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY