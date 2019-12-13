Students protest against CAB in Arunachal

Hundreds of students from Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar marched towards Governor's House about 28 kilometres south of the campus protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The students started their march around 9 a.m.

They were joined by another team of protesters from North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) and thousands of ordinary people, student participants said.

"Tripura and Assam burning, we should show our solidarity because there is an attempt to.mute their voice we are voicing for them and for us," a student leader of NERIST said addressing the rally.

"These anti-indigenous people acts by BJP is what makes us question if we are safe, if our states are safe...so protest will go on till our voices are heard," he added.

Other students' unions also took part in the protest.

The students also expressed concern about Inner Line Permit. "If article 370 can be removed in Kashmir, ILP is nothing," a student leader said.