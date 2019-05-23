Other States

Students protest against fee hike

Students of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday continued their sit-in protest against hike in the fee structure.

A meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the matter, but as the authorities failed to find a solution, around 80 students held a sit-in protest.

