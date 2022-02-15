Students of Aligarh college attend classes in saffron stoles

Karnataka hijab row has begun to find resonance in Uttar Pradesh

The Karnataka hijab row has begun to find resonance in Uttar Pradesh that is in the midst of a tightly-contested Assembly election. On Monday, some students of Aligarh’s Dharam Samaj College attended the classes wearing saffron stoles and shawls. Aligarh voted in the first round on February 10.

The students gave a memorandum to the college proctor saying if Muslim girls would attend classes in hijab, they would cover themselves with saffron stoles. Amit Goswami, senior student leader and vice–president of the city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha, said it was in response to those institutions who support students sporting hijabs in classrooms. “We demand that the dress code be followed in all educational institutions,” he said.

Local Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader Seetu Chaudhary said as one community was trying to vitiate the atmosphere, it was a symbolic protest to make them understand that if they insist on carrying their religious symbols to classrooms, others could do so as well. “The case is pending in the Karnataka High Court and we look forward to its directives,” he said.

The move had come after the students of the Aligarh Muslim University had organised a protest in support of the women students who were not allowed to attend classes in hijab in a college in Udipi in Karnataka. During the protest, religious slogans were raised. “Hijab is not a symbol of oppression, it is a mark of freedom,” said Mansha Zahan, a student. “You cover your mobile to keep it safe. Similarly, we cover ourselves with hijab for safety,” she said.

D.S. college officials said the video was shot when the teacher was not present in the class. “Students have submitted a memorandum but hijab was never an issue in the college,” said proctor Dr. Mukesh Bharadwaj. Principal Dr. R.K. Verma told reporters that disciplinary action would be taken against those who broke the dress code. The college is affiliated to the Ambedkar University, Agra.