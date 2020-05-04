Students not to pay train fare; migrant workers to get full reimbursement: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 4 clarified that no fare will be charged from students returning to the State by special trains and that migrant workers will be reimbursed the expenses they incur, besides getting additional assistance after completion of the mandatory 21-day quarantine.

In a video message, Mr. Kumar said these measures were already in place and blamed the Opposition for the confusion.

“No fare is being charged from the students. The migrant labourers are being taken from railway stations to their respective block headquarters where they have to stay in quarantine for 21 days. Once they come out, they will be reimbursed the full expenses and get an additional aid of ₹500 each. Thus, each worker will be getting a minimum of ₹1000,” he added.

Mr. Kumar said that the State government was paying the students’ fare directly to the Railways.