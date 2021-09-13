Students’ forum says it will not ‘allow’ admissions in colleges under Manipur University

Photo: Twitter/@ManipurUniv

13 September 2021 12:43 IST

Forum’s general secretary O. Premadas says that the move is in protest against the increasing fees when several educational institutes had slashed the admission fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Students’ forum of 12 colleges under the Manipur University has said that it “will not allow” admissions with effect from Monday. Forum’s general secretary O. Premadas said that the move was in protest against the increasing fees at a time when several educational institutes had slashed the admission fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students are demanding an explanation from the authority failing which the students will launch agitations.

Mr. Premadas said, “For the last two years the Manipur University has not utilised the sports and culture fees. However, this time too the 12 colleges under the MU are going to collect these fees. A clear cut statement on this issue should be made. The suspicious fee structure should also be explained”. University officials declined to comment on the fee hike.

Another students’ organisation, Democratic Students’ Alliance Manipur (DESAM) alleges that students seeking admission for Masters, Ph. D and under graduate courses have to deal with corruption, nepotism and other hurdles in the Manipur University. In a press statement, DESAM says that this time there was an inordinate delay of six months in the admission process in the political science department. DESAM alleged that after an inquiry it learnt that this was due to the interference of a senior official in the Manipur government who tried to admit one student through the backdoor. While demanding disciplinary action against the official, DESAM also said that the particular student should be denied admission for this academic session.

