Students’ body threatens lockdown

The apex students’ body of Arunachal Pradesh has threatened to impose total lockdown “anytime, anywhere” if the number of COVID-19 positive cases increase and the government machinery is unable to check its community spread.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has taken the decision after a front-line worker tested positive on Sunday. The union also factored in Mizoram’s return to total lockdown for two weeks from June 9 and a similar move mulled by Assam.

“We are not against the government. We are only fighting for the indigenous people after consulting health experts who have advised necessary steps if there is a chance of community spread of the infection,” AAPSU vice-president Meje Taku said.

The infection of the frontline worker, he said, was a signal that there was a potential threat of contagion at the community level.