ADVERTISEMENT

Students at two Kolkata varsities screen BBC documentary on PM Modi

January 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

 

 Students unions at two universities in Kolkata on Friday screened the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”. While the supporters of Students Federation of India (SFI) screened the documentary at Presidency University at Jadavpur University it was supporters of All India Students Union (AISA) who screened the documentary.

Students sat in groups inside the University premises at both these universities and watched the documentary screened with the help of projectors. At Presidency University the screening of the documentary was stalled for half an hour because of power disruption prompting the students to point fingers at University authorities. A section of students laid siege outside the office of the University’s Dean. Power supply was resumed and the students completed watching the documentary.

 There was no advisory either from the University authorities or from the police against screening of the documentary at both the places. At Jadavpur, while was the documentary was screened in the open at Presidency University students chose the students union room as the venue. At both the University, students claimed that they were exercising their right and there was nothing wrong in screening the documentary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students from several universities in the country including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia University and University of Hyderabad had screened the controversial documentary.

 Last week the Union government had directed social media platforms Twitter and Youtube to block links to the BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US