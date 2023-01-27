Students at two Kolkata varsities screen BBC documentary on PM Modi

January 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Kolkata

Students unions at two universities in Kolkata on Friday screened the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”. While the supporters of Students Federation of India (SFI) screened the documentary at Presidency University at Jadavpur University it was supporters of All India Students Union (AISA) who screened the documentary.

Students sat in groups inside the University premises at both these universities and watched the documentary screened with the help of projectors. At Presidency University the screening of the documentary was stalled for half an hour because of power disruption prompting the students to point fingers at University authorities. A section of students laid siege outside the office of the University’s Dean. Power supply was resumed and the students completed watching the documentary.

There was no advisory either from the University authorities or from the police against screening of the documentary at both the places. At Jadavpur, while was the documentary was screened in the open at Presidency University students chose the students union room as the venue. At both the University, students claimed that they were exercising their right and there was nothing wrong in screening the documentary.

Students from several universities in the country including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia University and University of Hyderabad had screened the controversial documentary.

Last week the Union government had directed social media platforms Twitter and Youtube to block links to the BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the State.