Student wing of Congress to take to street protesting against selfie campaign by Odisha, Centre

December 12, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The student wing of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday announced its intent to take to the streets with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and eminent social activist Gopabandhu Das across university and college campuses.

This decision is viewed as a countermeasure to the selfie campaigns initiated by both the Odisha and Central governments, which featured Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background.

The Chhatra Congress has challenged both the Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party, daring them to vandalise these photographs if they impede their goals. Chhatra Congress declared a month-long State wide agitational programme commencing from December 20.

“We will stage agitations in every district and campuses universities and colleges protesting against education policies being pursued by Centre and State government. We will put up photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and Gopabandhu Das on campuses of institutes of higher studies and if the both the BJD and the BJP have any gut, they can attempt damaging them,” Yashir Nawaj, president of Odisha Chhatra Congress, said.

Mr. Nawaj said, “Over 60% of teachers’ posts are lying vacant in universities and colleges of Odisha and the situation is worse in institutions managed by Central government.”

Commenting on Integrated Youth Development Programme, which has been rebranded as NUA-O under which a flurry of sports tournaments and cultural competitions for students through December and January have been planned on campuses, the Chhatra Congress president said, “At a time when students are busy preparing for the examinations, these activities would distract them. The programme has been devised in order to siphon off the huge fund.”

OPCC President Sarat Pattanayak said the Modi-led Centre and Patnaik-led State governments were trying to distort history of India. “Both the Centre and the State governments are spending crores of rupees for self-publicity. The Naveen Patnaik Government has failed to provide qualitative education in past 24 years. Vacant teachers’ posts have affected the education badly,” said Mr. Pattanayak.