Student turnout still poor in Haryana schools

Parents of those in Class IX and XI less inclined to send their wards, says teacher

Sixty-eight students attended the special guidance classes at Chhakarpur Government Senior Secondary School on Golf Course Road here on Tuesday. Almost a week after the government schools in Haryana began guidance classes for Class IX-XII students, the school has been holding classes in a staggered manner — gradually increasing the daily intake.

School principal Anjana Dhingara told The Hindu that around 350 parents had given their consent in writing for their wards to attend the classes. The school has around 1,100 students for Classes IX-XII.

“Though 30% parents have given the consent, initially the classes were held only for two sections each for Class X and XII. Now Class XI students are also being called. Only 15 students are allowed in each section to maintain social distance and the classroom is sanitised during the 15-minute gap between the two classes. Each class has a duration of one-and-a-half-hour. The students are not allowed to go to wash rooms and the drinking water area,” said Ms. Dhingara.

Kiran Bala, a Class XI teacher, said the parents of Class IX and XI students were less inclined to send their wards. “My section has 80 students, but only 10 parents have given the consent,” said Ms. Bala.