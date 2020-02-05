Student tests negative for nCoV

A medical student who had returned home to Phulbani in Odisha’s Kandhamal district from Wuhan in China on January 11 has tested negative for novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The student was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after he approached the local authorities.

Giving this information here on Tuesday, Director of Medical Education & Training C.B.K. Mohanty said that the student will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Stating that five of the six samples sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune had tested negative for the virus, Dr. Mohanty said that report of a woman medical student was awaited.

This student underwent thermal screening at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after her return from China and was found to be in poor health.

Dr. Mohanty informed that 13 persons from China and one from Thailand had arrived in Odisha so far and a close watch was being kept on them. While 12 persons were kept under home surveillance, the woman student was in a hospital isolation ward, he added.