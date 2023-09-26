ADVERTISEMENT

Stringent action against ‘mathadis’ involved in extortion: Devendra Fadnavis 

September 26, 2023 02:30 am | Updated September 25, 2023 11:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Fake and extortionist mathadis have driven several industries out of the State. I instruct the Navi Mumbai police to take action against those demanding a 25% cut in agreements, he said

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a programme organised on the 90th birth anniversary of Mathadi leader Annasaheb Patil, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, on September 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that porters (mathadis) involved in extortion and blackmail need to be identified.

Speaking at a rally marking the birth anniversary of Mathadi leader late Annadsaheb Patil in Vashi, he said that the State government aims to amend existing laws, over 50 years old, to take stringent action against violators.

“Fake and extortionist mathadis have driven several industries out of the State. I instruct the Navi Mumbai police to take action against those demanding a 25% cut in agreements,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“While amending the Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers Act we will ensure that that the soul of the act as envisaged by Annasaheb Patil remains intact,” the Deputy CM added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US