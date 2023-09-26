Stringent action against ‘mathadis’ involved in extortion: Devendra Fadnavis 

September 26, 2023 02:30 am | Updated September 25, 2023 11:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that porters (mathadis) involved in extortion and blackmail need to be identified.

Speaking at a rally marking the birth anniversary of Mathadi leader late Annadsaheb Patil in Vashi, he said that the State government aims to amend existing laws, over 50 years old, to take stringent action against violators.

“Fake and extortionist mathadis have driven several industries out of the State. I instruct the Navi Mumbai police to take action against those demanding a 25% cut in agreements,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

“While amending the Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers Act we will ensure that that the soul of the act as envisaged by Annasaheb Patil remains intact,” the Deputy CM added.

