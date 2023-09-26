HamberMenu
Stringent action against ‘mathadis’ involved in extortion: Devendra Fadnavis 

Fake and extortionist mathadis have driven several industries out of the State. I instruct the Navi Mumbai police to take action against those demanding a 25% cut in agreements, he said

September 26, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a programme organised on the 90th birth anniversary of Mathadi leader Annasaheb Patil, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, on September 25, 2023.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that porters (mathadis) involved in extortion and blackmail need to be identified.

Speaking at a rally marking the birth anniversary of Mathadi leader late Annadsaheb Patil in Vashi, he said that the State government aims to amend existing laws, over 50 years old, to take stringent action against violators.

“Fake and extortionist mathadis have driven several industries out of the State. I instruct the Navi Mumbai police to take action against those demanding a 25% cut in agreements,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

“While amending the Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers Act we will ensure that that the soul of the act as envisaged by Annasaheb Patil remains intact,” the Deputy CM added.

