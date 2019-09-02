Strike in Manipur after schoolgirl found dead in hostel dormitory

Normal life in Manipur was affected on September 2 morning as a result of the 48 hour general strike called by activists who are demanding justice for a 14-year-old girl student who was found dead in her hostel dormitory on July 18. The strike began at 6 a.m.

All markets, oil pumps, educational institutes, shops were closed and there was very thin attendance in the government offices. Banks did not operate and all long-running trucks, buses were off the roads. Police had intensified patrolling and said prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC had been clamped in most of the districts.

While police charge sheet to the law court says that suicide is suspected, parents and other activists maintain that she was murdered. About 14 activists have remanded in judicial custody.

The parents say that raids have been made to arrest them also. But K. Meghachandra, SP Imphal, west district said, “Police had gone to the house to take the statement of the parents. Apart from the activists we have also taken into custody 5 persons of the school”. He said that some activists with vested interests are spreading tendentious rumour about the issue and appealed to the people not to support the general strike but extend cooperation to the police.

Chief Minister N. Biren said, “We have deputed a ranking officer to approach the CBI as required by the law”.

On September 1 activists burned the effigies of the principal of the school. Some students organisations have also extended their support to the campaign demanding justice. So far no untoward report have been received.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.