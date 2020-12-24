Strike call by Tripura party receives thin response

A 24-hour strike called by the Tripura People’s Front (TPF), a tribal based party, on Wednesday received thin response. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the State, police said.
This has been the TPF’s second strike in the past one month to press its demand for the arrest of perpetrators responsible for lynching of fireman Biswajit Debbarma during an anti-Bru settlement protest in Panisagar of north Tripura on November 21. A non-tribal youth was also killed in police firing on the protesters, while at least 23 people, including 15 policemen, were injured.
Police had arrested two men within a week of the TPF’s first strike enforced on November 25 last. The party has been demanding the arrest of all accused persons.
The strike on Wednesday affected life and business in some places within the jurisdiction of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Train services to and from Agartala to destinations in south Tripura were suspended as a precautionary measure.
The strike failed to receive any response in Agartala and major towns of the State.
