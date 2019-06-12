Other States

Strike by junior doctors enters second day

The strike by junior doctors at government-run medical colleges and hospitals in the State entered the second day on Wednesday. Junior doctors refused to withdraw their strike despite a series of meetings held by senior health officials.

The protests started late on Monday night after two interns at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were assaulted by the family members of a patient who passed away during treatment.

Soon, doctors from other government hospitals in the city and districts joined the stir.

During the day, Burdwan Medical College and Hospital witnessed violence between family members of patients and junior doctors. The hospital had kept its OPD and emergency shut.

