Strict ‘corona’ curfew to dissuade Eid shoppers in Valley

The police on Wednesday imposed a strict ‘corona curfew’, limiting the movement to only essential services of government departments and hospitals, to dissuade the Eid shoppers from swarming the markets.

Security forces laid spools of concertina and set up permanent barricades in most parts of Srinagar, sealing most of the commercial hubs.

Locals alleged the police swung batons in the morning to chase people back to their homes and many were hit and vendors’ carts toppled.

Extra deployments

An official said extra deployments were made across the Valley ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is likely on Thursday or Friday.

The tough action comes a day after people stepped out of their homes to buy essentials for the festival.

Muhammad Aijaz Asad , District Magistrate, Srinagar, withdrew the provision of exemption of partially permissible activities on Wednesday, in a fresh order issued on Tuesday.

“The movement of government officials shall be regulated through passes issued by the District Administration, Srinagar, and Heads of Departments shall regulate the attendance of the employees at 50% strength in the light of guidelines issued by the State Executive Committee,” the order said.

To implement the curfew, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar toured parts of the city. He

issued instructions to enforce the curfew while allowing doctors and paramedical staff.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 65 coronavirus deaths and 4,352 people tested positive on Tuesday, as cases showed no let-up.