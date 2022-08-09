Other States

Strict action to be taken against those who work against Constitution: Yogi Adityanath

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Agra August 09, 2022 02:47 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 01:10 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday said that strict action will be taken against anyone who would try to work against the Constitution and prestige of the country.

"We will respect those who would respect laws of India," the Chief Minister said at the concluding session of the three-day training camp of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). 

He said from Ayodhya to Brajbhoomi and from Kushinagar to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh is the land of sacrifice.

"The youths of Uttar Pradesh have always created history and are also creating history," Mr. Adityanath said. He asked youths at the training session to follow the ideology of the BJP founders.

Attacking the opposition, he said, "There are youths associated with opposition parties as well, but what kind of image do they have in the public. They have a culture of anarchy, arson and loot. But youth associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party have the feeling of nationalism, positive attitude and development."

The Chief Minister also asked the youths at the training session, to make new generations aware about the tragedy of the partition.

Earlier, he reached Kheria airport in the city at around 12:15 pm and directly drove to Circuit House to flag off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' awareness rally as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. After that, he inaugurated a selfie point at the gate of the Circuit House. Mr. Adityanath also unveiled the look of the Agra Metro at the Metro Depot in the city.

Talking to PTI, Panchanan Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Agra Metro, said," CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the depot and watched the unveiling of Agra Metro look. After that he also took part in the plantation drive. He left the depot premises at around 12:45 pm."

