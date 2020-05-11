Telinipara violence: Strict action against those circulating false information says Bengal Home department

West Bengal's Home Department on Monday warned of strict action against those who are posting and circulating false information on social media.

The State government's response came in context of violence which erupted at Telinipara in West Bengal's Hooghly district, where a clash broke out allegedly between two communities on Sunday.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that flouting of COVID-19 guidelines was responsible for the incident. "Horrific visuals from Telinipara in Hooghly where people from a "certain" community turned violent last night.

In West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, ‘vote bank’ patronised by TMC has held the state to ransom, flouted COVID-19 guidelines at will without any fear of law!," the BJP official media handle said, while sharing a video.

The West Bengal Home Department maintained that "swift and strong action was taken in Telinipara against those who were trying to disturb peace. The situation was immediately brought under control.Telinipara is peaceful now". While assuring the people of the State that police will not allow any provocation the State's Home Department maintained that "strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to create disturbance including those who are posting and circulating false information".