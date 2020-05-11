Other States

Telinipara violence: Strict action against those circulating false information says Bengal Home department

The State government's response came in context of violence which erupted at Telinipara in West Bengal's Hooghly district

West Bengal's Home Department on Monday warned of strict action against those who are posting and circulating false information on social media.

The State government's response came in context of violence which erupted at Telinipara in West Bengal's Hooghly district, where a clash broke out allegedly between two communities on Sunday.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that flouting of COVID-19 guidelines was responsible for the incident. "Horrific visuals from Telinipara in Hooghly where people from a "certain" community turned violent last night.

Also read: Coronavirus | Kolkata accounts for 65% of COVID-19 deaths in Bengal, show data

In West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, ‘vote bank’ patronised by TMC has held the state to ransom, flouted COVID-19 guidelines at will without any fear of law!," the BJP official media handle said, while sharing a video.

The West Bengal Home Department maintained that "swift and strong action was taken in Telinipara against those who were trying to disturb peace. The situation was immediately brought under control.Telinipara is peaceful now". While assuring the people of the State that police will not allow any provocation the State's Home Department maintained that "strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to create disturbance including those who are posting and circulating false information".

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:26:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/strict-action-against-those-circulating-false-information-says-bengal-home-department-n-telinipara-violence/article31561170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY