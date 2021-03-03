Strengthen BJP cadre in Rajasthan: Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur on Tuesday.

JAIPUR

03 March 2021 00:42 IST

‘Do introspection to remain relevant’

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday called upon the leaders and office-bearers of the party’s Rajasthan unit to strengthen the cadre and do an introspection about their productivity and contribution to the organisation. A self-analysis would enable the BJP leaders to remain relevant and take everyone along, he said.

Amid reports of growing factionalism in the party, Mr. Nadda addressed a meeting of the newly constituted State executive here and tried to bring the rival camps together ahead of the by-elections in four Assembly seats. The party in the State has witnessed a divide with the supporters of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje alleging that she was being sidelined.

Mr. Nadda affirmed that the BJP was a cadre-based party and reminded the leaders of the need to win the confidence of party workers which would increase their acceptance. “Politics is a field in which you are required to remain relevant... You must develop leadership qualities and make the maximum contribution to the party,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

BJP State unit’s functionaries, central office-bearers from the State, members of the core group, district unit presidents, heads of different BJP cells and MLAs and Mayors attended the meeting. Ms. Raje also shared the stage at B.M. Birla Auditorium with the senior party leaders.

Ms. Raje’s supporters have voiced their discontent several times during the last few weeks and demanded that she be declared the BJP’s Chief Ministerial face in the 2023 Assembly election. About 20 MLAs of her camp had written to State chief Satish Poonia recently complaining of not being allowed by the Leader of the Opposition to speak during the ongoing budget session.

‘Reforms beneficial’

Mr. Nadda defended the Centre’s agriculture sector laws and accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of misleading the farmers. He claimed that the reforms initiated by the BJP-led government would change the fortune of farmers.

He also targeted the State government alleging that it had failed on all fronts, including law and order, women’s security and public welfare.

Earlier, party workers gave a grand welcome to Mr. Nadda at several locations en route from Sanganer airport to the meeting venue.