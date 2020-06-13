Streamline ration supply,Delhi HC tells AAP govt.

The Delhi High Court has questioned the city government over supply of ration to non-PDS (public distribution system) beneficiaries since there was a pending list of 38 lakh applicants in the Capital alone. A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad also directed Sub-Divisional Magistrates in each district to conduct surprise visits at fair price shops under their jurisdiction to ensure proper functioning.

Scheme not closed yet

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, which has sought to ensure effective and time-bound redress of complaints of non-supply of rations and transparency in the distribution of foodgrains through PDS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi government, stated that the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojana was floated for two months – April and May 2020 – but due to the number of requests still being received, the scheme has not been closed yet.

Mr. Jain explained that there was a glitch in the supply chain as the Delhi government has deposited money with Food Corporation of India for release of grains, rice, etc., but due to the recent cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha, ration is being diverted by the agency to meet the needs of those States. He assured the HC that steps are being taken to exhaust the list of 38 lakh non-PDS applicants and efforts shall be made in June to meet the new requests.