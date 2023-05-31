HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stray dogs kill 3-year-old boy in Gujarat

Officials said the incident took place on the outskirts of Damnagar village of Lathi taluka on Tuesday afternoon when the victim Ronak Rathva’s parents and other family members— all farm labourers— were working in an agricultural field

May 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - AMRELI

PTI

A 3-year-old boy playing near an agricultural field was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Gujarat’s Amreli district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Damnagar village of Lathi taluka on Tuesday afternoon when the victim Ronak Rathva’s parents and other family members — all farm labourers — were working in an agricultural field owned by one Madhubhai Sidpara, an official said.

The child was playing alone in the vicinity, said assistant sub-inspector K.R. Sankhat of Damnagar police station.

“The boy’s family belongs to a village in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district and they were hired by Sidpara as farm labourers. When the family was working in the field at some distance, five or six dogs attacked the boy and grabbed him by the neck,” said SI Sankhat.

The official said the stray canines also bit the boy on the head and back.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital by his parents, but he succumbed to the wounds shortly after admission, added the official.

Related Topics

Gujarat

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.