Stranded workers continue to wait for transport on the Yamuna Expressway

Hundreds of people remained stranded at Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday as migrant workers headed to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, goaded by fears of joblessness and the desire to unite with their families in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Zero Point is an unofficially-designated location on the Yamuna Expressway, which links New Delhi with Agra, where inter-State buses usually pick up passengers.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that they would arrange 1,000 buses to bring back residents, triggering a massive congregation of people and making a mockery of the nationwide lockdown imposed on Tuesday.

Videos and photos of the tens of thousands waiting on the Expressway and at the Anand Vihar bus station in Delhi went viral on Saturday, raising questions whether the government had been adequately prepared to deal with this exodus.

Kejriwal’s appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again appealed to migrants from other States living in the Capital not to leave as they could become victims of COVID-19. He assured people that the Delhi government had made adequate arrangements to feed and house those in need. “It’s in the national interest that you don’t go to your village,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

On Sunday morning, people continued to wait for buses to take them home. All road, railway and air transport has been suspended till midnight on April 14 as part of governmental efforts to break the transmission chain of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Fewer State-run buses seemed to be in operation on Sunday compared to Saturday, leaving commuters with no alternative except boarding already jam-packed private buses.

Though Haryana-bound buses halted every two to five minutes, these did not find too many takers. A police official deployed on duty said the likelihood of bus services being on offer on Monday was “highly unlikely.”