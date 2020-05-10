Stranded persons return in buses to Manipur from different cities

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said on May 10 that Manipuri students, employees of government and private companies, ailing persons and others have started arriving in Manipur by bus from several cities.

Since it is compulsary to keep them in community quarantine for at least 14 days, all the 60 Assembly segments have opened at least one quarantine centre. The MLAs concerned are acting as chairmen of the committees with district Superintendents of Police, Collectors and some officials acting as members. Special Secretary (Home) Gyan Prakash has issued an order in this regard.

Mr. Prakash said, “Persons coming to Manipur now have not been confirmed positive for the disease and people should not stigmatize them. The first passenger train, bringing 1,140 persons from Bengaluru, is scheduled to leave on the midnight of May 10 and reach the Jiribam railway station in Manipur on the morning of May 13. If there is no medical problem, these passengers will be allowed to go home after 14 days of community quarantine.”

There is no official indication regarding whether Manipuris scattered elsewhere will be brought by train up to the Jiribam railway station. Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar said that it is not practical to shift the stranded Manipuris by train from all far off States. They should come till Guwahati at least, from where the State government will make arrangements to bring them to Manipur by buses, he said.

Chief Secretary J. Suresh Babu disclosed that 50 buses left Imphal on May 9 for Jiribam from where those coming from Bengaluru will be brought to Imphal. He, however, said Manipuris working in other cities should not try to return in haste.

Several hundreds of Manipuris who had gone to other States for various reasons, including medical treatment, have started returning to Manipur.

Meanwhile, students, mainly girls, have made an impassioned appeal to Mr. Biren to make arrangement for their return. A girl student currently in Rajasthan said on May 9, “There are 11 Manipuri students in our institute. While money is fast running out, we are subjected to discrimination. Whatever items we ask for, shop keepers tell us they are out of stock.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not replied to the letter by the Congress party in Manipur, requesting that migrant workers be sent to their home States. The Congress party shall foot all expenses, the letter said.

Two persons in Manipur have recovered from COVID-19 while one woman died from it in Mumbai. Eight Manipuri nurses had contracted COVID-19 in Delhi. Mr. Biren said that Manipur was so far COVID-19-free as a result of the support of the people.