Stranded due to heavy rains, 40 tourists rescued near Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa

The picturesque Dudhsagar waterfall, situated on the Goa-Karnataka border, attracts a large number of tourists

PTI Panaji
October 15, 2022 11:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The picturesque Dudhsagar waterfall, situated on the Goa-Karnataka border, attracts a large number of tourists. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least 40 tourists got stranded near Dudhsagar waterfall in South Goa after a small bridge on the Mandovi river got washed away due to a sudden rise in the water level following heavy rains, but were rescued by the lifeguards appointed by the state government, officials said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on Friday evening when incessant rains pounded the State. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lauded the lifeguards for the rescue operation.

"At least 40 tourists who were stranded near Dudhsagar waterfall after a small bridge on the Mandovi river got washed away due to a sudden rise in the water level as a result of heavy rains. The tourists got stranded on the waterfall side," a senior police official said.

The visitors could not cross the river through the gushing waters on their own in the absence of the bridge, he said, adding that the State-appointed lifeguards evacuated them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The picturesque Dudhsagar waterfall, situated on the Goa-Karnataka border, attracts a large number of tourists. Visit this waterfall was stopped at the start of the monsoon season, but it was opened for tourists earlier this week.

CM Sawant congratulated the lifesaving agency for rescuing the tourists.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a tweet, he said, "The River Lifesavers rescued around 40 guests stuck at Dudhsagar waterfall due to turning of crossing bridge where water level increased due to heavy rainfall. I thank and congratulate the river lifesavers for rescuing the tourists."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Goa

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app