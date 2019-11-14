Other States

Stormy start to Odisha Assembly session

Congress and BJP MLAs creating a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Congress and BJP MLAs creating a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.  

BJP, Congress MLAs stall proceedings, demand discussion on law and order

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly started on a stormy note on Wednesday with the Opposition BJP and Congress MLAs stalling the proceedings demanding that the question hour be suspended to discuss law and order issues.

The Opposition legislators entered the Well of the House when the question hour started soon after the obituary references.

Although an adjournment motion by the BJP and the Congress on the law and order issue and crimes against women was received by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, the legislators demanded that the issue be discussed by suspending the question hour. As pandemonium prevailed with the Opposition MLAs raising slogans, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 3 p.m.

There was no change in the approach of the Opposition in the afternoon session. They stalled the proceedings leading to adjournments. While the Congress members questioned a letter written by the Speaker asking legislators to refrain from rushing to the Well of the House, the BJP members sat on a dharna demanding discussion on the death of panchayat executive officer Smitarani Biswal in Jajpur district. As chaos continued, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the supplementary budget proposals of ₹8,126 crore before the Speaker adjourned the House till Friday.

