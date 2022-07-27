Other States

Stop supplying substandard rice to Arunachal, FCI told

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI July 27, 2022 15:41 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 15:41 IST

The Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) has asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to stop supplying substandard, bad quality rice to the State.

The commission also told the State government to ensure such rice did not reach the beneficiaries via the public distribution system.

The APSFC directive followed the verification of a video showing unpalatable rice supplied to the Mebo area of East Siang district in central Arunachal Pradesh. The video had gone viral on social media, prompting an official investigation.

The decision to ask the FCI to maintain quality was taken at a meeting of the members of the APSFC, the State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee under the Department of Food and Civil Supplies on July 25.

“The government has also been asked to send a quality control team to the FCI warehouse at Pasighat to ascertain the quality of rice stocked there,” APSFC chairperson Laiky Wangchuk said.

Pasighat is the headquarters of East Siang district. The FCI warehouse there serves several districts of central Arunachal Pradesh.

