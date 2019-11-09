Stop stubble burning: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has appealed to farmers to desist from burning stubble in fields to curb pollution and maintain soil fertility.

“Stubble burning destroys organisms necessary to maintain soil fertility. Therefore, instead of burning it, you could use it for alternative uses such as cattle fodder,” he said.

Referring to farmers as “guardians of greenery” and “protectors of environment”, he called upon them to save the State in time from the toxic air that had already choked several other regions.

‘Produce energy’

He added that according to scientists, stubble could also be used to produce energy and paper and cardboard. Furthermore, instead wheat could be sown along with it. “Doing this will help convert stubble into manure at the time of irrigation. And its nutrients will benefit the crop,” he said.

Mr. Nath said that even the Supreme Court had reaffirmed everyone’s right to breathe clean air. “Stubble burning releases carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide, and leaves behind ash, which are toxic in nature. They pollute the environment by augmenting dust particles in the air,” he explained.