Stop ‘political theatrics’, Punjab CM tells SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal should open his eyes to secessionist threat posed by anti-Indian forces instead of indulging in political theatrics over the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Chief Minister said after Canada, the United Kingdom has now come out with a categorical statement that “it is not involved in any way in this unofficial and non-binding referendum… and considers Indian Punjab as part of India.” Welcoming the U.K.’s statement, the Chief Minister expressed surprise that Mr. Badal continues to turn a blind eye to the threat posed by Pakistan-backed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other terrorist and radical forces working to destabilise India, particularly Punjab.

“Can’t he [Mr. Badal] see that the arrests under UAPA which he is opposing are part of the State government’s strategy to combat this threat?” said Captain Amarinder, adding that it was unfortunate that instead of playing the role of a constructive opposition in the State, SAD was wasting its time with its baseless charges and comments.

Hitting out at Mr. Badal for his latest remarks on the issue, in which he said “we won’t allow anyone to disturb the sentiment of fraternity, specially among Hindus and Sikhs”, the Chief Minister said it was the SAD chief who was, in fact, trying to create a divide between communities with his senseless attack on the State government’s attempts to check anti-Punjab forces from succeeding in their game plan.

Meanwhile, Punjabi Ekta Party president Sukhpal Khaira on Thursday accused the ruling Congress government in Punjab and BJP-led government at Centre of misusing UAPA.