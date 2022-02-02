Stop gimmicks, raise REET case in Assembly: Rajasthan Congress president Dotasra tells BJP

His statement came a day after BJP workers led by State unit president Satish Poonia held a demonstration, demanding a CBI inquiry into REET paper leak case.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on February 2 said the BJP should stop gimmicks and raise all its issues, including the REET paper leak case, in the Assembly session that begins on February 9.

His statement came a day after BJP workers led by State unit president Satish Poonia held a demonstration at the Civil Lines crossing, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge and use water cannons. Several workers, including Mr. Poonia, were detained on Tuesday.

“Whatever the Opposition BJP members have to state about the REET exam, let them do it during the Assembly. Even if they have to make personal allegations against anyone, we have no objection. They can give notice and discuss according to the rules and procedures... But the BJP leaders should stop gimmicks and not play with the future of the youth,” Mr. Dotasra told reporters.

He sought to know why BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria, who backed the investigation of the Special Operations Group (SOG) into the paper leak case, suddenly changed his stance and began demanding a CBI probe following a “call from Delhi”.

“…We want to get to the bottom of this matter so that no one plays with the future of the children and the examination is conducted with transparency. This is not the thinking of the BJP, this is the thinking of our Congress government,” Mr. Dotasra said.

The State Congress president said the party itself will ask the Chief Minister and the Speaker to get the REET paper leak case discussed in the Assembly.

D. P. Jaroli, chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, was sacked by the Rajasthan government last week while board secretary Arvind Kumar and two others were suspended in the case.

As irregularities in the conduct of the exams had surfaced last September, the State government had suspended one RAS, two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the Education Department, and three policemen.

The SOG of the Rajasthan Police has so far arrested at least 35 people in connection with the case.