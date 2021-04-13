Other States

‘Stop elective surgeries in State hospitals’

The Odisha government on Monday directed State-run hospitals to stop all elective surgeries for decongesting the health facilities in the wake of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Non-essential admissions are to be avoided while all elective surgeries are to be stopped. Only emergency surgeries need to be taken up with universal precautions,” said the State government issuing COVID-19 protocol for hospitals.

The move was in order to maintain social distancing, decongest health facilities and see that health care personnel as well as non-COVID-19 patients did not get infected, the State Health and Family Welfare department said.

On Sunday, 1,379 persons were found to be infected by COVID-19. Two persons succumbed to the disease.

