Stop cruel ways of killing male chicks, Assam government tells poultry hatchers

The Assam government has asked poultry hatchers to stop all “illegal and cruel methods of killing” of male or unwanted chicks. An order issued by P.C. Das, Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, followed an appeal from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India seeking ban on such practices.

“It has been brought to the notice that millions of male chicks [since they can’t lay eggs] and chicks who are deformed, sick or low grade are considered useless by the poultry industries are killed via various illegal and cruel methods, which include drowning, burning, grinding and suffocating them or even transporting them to be eaten alive at fish farms,” Dr. Das wrote in the advisory.

“Some chicks dyed with chemicals and distributed or sold in villages to children also typically die soon from the paint, neglect or other reasons.”

Dr. Das pointed out that such illegal and cruel methods violate Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Less overall suffering

“Practise the use of nitrogen and inert gas method of controlled atmospheric killing to euthanise male/unwanted chicks as they cause the least amount of pain and result in less overall suffering.”

PETA India’s senior advocacy officer Harshil Maheshwari said controlled atmospheric killing has been prescribed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, Law Commission of India and the World Organisation for Animal Health.

“We appreciate the Assam government for recognising that the cruel killings must end and for setting a benchmark for all the other States and Union Territories to follow,” Maheshwari said on Tuesday.