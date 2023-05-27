Stop atrocities and illegal action against Azam Khan, supporters, demands Samajwadi Party

May 27, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Lucknow

Days after Azam Khan acquittal by the Rampur court in the 2019 hate speech case, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday met the District Magistrate (DM) of Rampur, alleging that the police have started harassing the advocates and witnesses in the case. The party delegation, comprising of three Muslims parliamentarians and other MLAs, former Ministers, complained that the police have filed “false and motivated cases” against the party’s national general secretary. The party alleged the district administration has resorted to hooliganism and forcibly picked up advocates and witnesses in cases against Mr. khan and locked them after May 24.

“A delegation of the party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders met the DM Rampur and said that after May 24, 2023, when the Rampur court acquitted Azam Khan, the police and administration resorted to hooliganism and forcibly picked up the advocates and witnesses in the cases related to Mr. Khan. The Additional-Superintendent of Police (ASP), CO Nagar and Station House Officer Tanda picked them from outside the court and locked them at some unknown place,” said the SP, demanding immediate intervention to stop the atrocities and illegal action being taken against Mr. Khan, his family members along with his supporters.

The delegation further alleged that fearing the electoral successes of the SP, the BJP government has tried to defame and humiliate the senior leaders of the party. The SP delegation includes three Muslim parliamentarians – Shafiqur Rahman Barq, S.T. Hasan, Javed Ali Khan among other leaders.

Earlier on Friday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded immediate restoration of the Legislative Assembly membership of Mr. Khan after a Rampur Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted the former 10-time MLA in a 2019 hate speech case. The Special MP/MLA court had convicted Mr. Azam in October 2019 in the hate speech case and he had lost membership of Legislative Assembly.

