Stop Ajmal first to defeat the BJP: Assam Congress chief

In election mode, the Assam unit of Congress has renewed its attack on the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a former ally led by perfume baron and MP Badruddin Ajmal.

At a public meeting in western Assam’s Bilasipara on December 19, State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the people have to stop Mr. Ajmal first in the Dhubri parliamentary seat to eject the BJP from power in Assam.

The Congress and AIUDF had been the major political forces in the 10-party ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance) ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in Assam. The grand alliance managed to win 50 of the 126 seats, thus failing to stop the BJP from retaining power.

It did not take the two parties long to part ways, with the Congress accusing the AIUDF of helping the BJP win elections in areas where minorities comprise a sizeable chunk of voters.

“Vote for the AIUDF if you want a BJP government again in Assam. If not, reject Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri,” Mr. Borah said.

“One vote for the AIUDF translates into two votes for the BJP,” he added.

TMC in tribal council polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting the January 8 elections to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council for the first time.

The council encompassing central Assam’s Dima Hasao district has 30 seats but elections are held in 28 as two are reserved for nominated members from minority communities.

“Our party is contesting 12 seats,” State TMC president Ripun Bora said.

The BJP, which rules the council, has fielded candidates in all 28 constituencies. Three of them are women.

The Congress is contesting 28 seats too. Four of its candidates are women.

The council’s chief executive member, Debolal Gorlosa, is the BJP’s candidate from the Dehangi constituency while two of his predecessors, Mohet Hojai and Niranjan Hojai, will represent the party from the Maibang West and Hatikali constituencies.

A total of 1,41,124 people are expected to cast their votes across 280 polling booths in the Dima Hasao district. At 70,639, women voters outnumber men in the council area by 154.

