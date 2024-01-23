GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stones thrown at shobha yatra to celebrate Ayodhya event in Vadodara; one hurt

January 23, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

PTI

Stones were pelted on Monday evening on a procession taken out in Vadodara in Gujarat to celebrate the idol consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, police said. One person was injured in the incident that took place during a shobha yatra in Bhoj in Padra taluka. A combing operation has been launched to nab three to four persons who reportedly threw stones, Vadodara Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand said.

“Some people threw stones at the procession when it reached a street in the village. Police personnel accompanying the procession brought the situation under control and it proceeded on its designated route,” the SP said.

“The village was already tense ahead of the procession. The local police inspector had visited the village a couple of days ago and held a meeting (with members of both communities) to ensure peace was maintained during the procession. A sizeable contingent of police personnel has been deployed at the site,” Mr. Anand said. The process to register an FIR is on, he added.

A video of the incident, which was shot by a villager, showed people running for cover amid stone pelting. This is the second such incident in the State in two days. On Sunday, the police fired tear gas shells after stones were thrown on a shobha yatra of Lord Ram in Kheralu town of Mehsana district.

