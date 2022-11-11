Stonemart starts in Jaipur as an international exhibition of stone industry

With an idea to promote major minerals of Rajasthan and increase the employment opportunities in the sector, MoUs worth ₹800 crore were signed

The Hindu Bureau JAIPUR
November 11, 2022 03:26 IST

The India Stonemart-2022 started here on Thursday as a prestigious international exhibition of the stone industry with a call to promote major minerals of Rajasthan and increase employment opportunities in the sector. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the four-day event, which would be the 11th edition of the exhibition.

Mr. Gehlot said the facilities available in the State, along with the absence of labour unrest and a better law and order situation, would attract the investors, who could instal their projects without hassles, and get their work done smoothly. The stonemart will be held till November 13 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sitapura Industrial Area.

Mr. Gehlot said the Rajasthan government would shortly constitute the Rajasthan Industrial Security Force on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which was announced in the State Budget to provide security to industrial units. The new industrial areas being established at the block level would generate job opportunities and provide “ease of doing business” to industrialists, he said.

Support our reporting.
The Chief Minister said an “ideal investment environment” had been created in the State with Invest Rajasthan Summit organized last month, and memorandums of understanding worth ₹800 crore associated with the stone sector were signed during the event. With the presence of huge mineral deposits in Rajasthan, the scope for investment had increased because of a robust infrastructure, skilled human resources, and effective policies, Mr. Gehlot said.

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat was among those present on the occasion. The stonemart was organised by the Centre for Development of Stones (CDoS), with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as the co-organiser.

